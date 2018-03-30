Woman arrested after dogs found living in squalid conditions in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A 40-year-old Massachusetts woman has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after 17 dogs were found living in squalid conditions in a Woonsocket home Thursday night.

"An immense amount of feces all over the floor throughout the entire apartment. The odor was horrible,” said RISPCA Director Joe Warzycha. “Urine, the dogs, some of them were living inside of enclosures that were filled with accumulated feces and urine."

17 pitbulls, including eight newborn puppies, a dead piglet, dead chickens and more than a dozen live chickens were found inside of the Cottage Street home.

Korina Ferreira appeared in court Friday morning were she plead not guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges.

"It was horrible. It was really just an immense accumulation, I could just gather weeks or months worth of feces that hadn't been picked up,” said Warzycha.

The home said to be un-livable, with no running water. Though, Ferreira told the officers that she did spend night's there on occasion and visited daily.

This is not the 40-year-old's first run-in with the law.

"Of her own admission she had been charged previously in the state of Massachusetts by the Massachusetts SPCA. I was able to confirm some of that information this morning that she did have prior charges in 2013,” said Warzycha.

The animals are currently being cared for by local shelters. At last check Ferreira refused to give up custody of the dogs. The judge set bail at $15,000.

