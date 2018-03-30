Woonsocket Police arrest Fall River woman on 17 charges of animal cruelty

By Sam Vaccaro

Email: svaccaro@abc6.com

Twitter: @VaccaroABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A Fall River women was charged with over a dozen counts of animal cruelty after Woonsocket Police found 17 dogs in squalid conditions inside a home that was thought to be abandoned.

Woonsocket Police arrested Korina Ferreira, 40, of Fall River, Thursday after responding to 36 Cottage Street for reports of an animal problem after receiving a call claiming that there was a dog on the roof of the building.

Police said when officers arrived on scene they met with a neighbor who stated that they believed the house was abandoned, as they had not observed anybody occupying it for over a year.

As police continued to search the area of the address, they observed several dogs through the windows of the home, as well as a large amount of dog feces, clutter, and a makeshift kennel.

When Woonsocket Police attempted to make entry into the home, Korina Ferreira arrived on scene. Ferreira claimed that she was the daughter of the homeowner, and was occupying the addresses’ second floor.

Ferreira gave Woonsocket Police consent to enter the home, inside of which they discovered 9 adult dogs and 8 newborn puppies living in filthy conditions,

Police also found 16 chickens and a deceased pheasant, as well as a makeshift pigpen in the basement, stocked with hay and pig feed, and filled with what appeared to be rabbit droppings.

RISPCA was called to the scene due to the number of animals present, and discovered a deceased and decaying pig on the second floor.

Animal control officers seized all 17 dogs without incident.

Ferreira told Woonsocket Police she had been arrested on prior animal cruelty charges in Massachusetts, and that she used the home because she did not know where else to host the dogs.

Korina Ferreira was charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty and was arraigned Friday morning in 6th District Court.

RISPCA officers told Woonsocket Police that they would continue to investigate the case.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018