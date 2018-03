By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTON, MA (WLNE) – Firefighters responded to an apartment complex in Norton Friday morning for a large fire.

Police said crews were called to Norton Glen Road around 7:30 a.m. for a working fire.

All of the occupants were evacuated safely, and nobody was injured.

Multiple fire departments were called to assist in fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been identified at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018