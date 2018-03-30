Pawtucket father of infant with 12 broken bones faces child abus - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket father of infant with 12 broken bones faces child abuse charges

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A Pawtucket man was arrested on 3 counts of 1st Degree Child Abuse after reportedly breaking 12 bones in his infant daughter’s body.

Pawtucket Police were called to Hasbro Children’s Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for 2-month-old infant presented with a fractured leg under suspicious circumstances.

Examination by Doctor Christine Barron from the Aubin Center revealed that the infant had 12 separate fractures to various bones in her body in different stages of healing.

Doctor Barron determined that due to the nature and extent of the injuries that they were consistent with child abuse. DCYF was notified and detectives were called to the hospital.

As a result of Pawtucket Police’s investigation into the incident, the infant’s father, Alfonso Acevedo, of Pawtucket, was charged with 3 counts of 1st Degree Child Abuse.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

