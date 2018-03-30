Car crashes into home for sale in Plainville

By News Staff

PLAINVILLE, MA (WLNE) – A Jeep crashed through the front door of a Plainville home Friday morning.

The vehicle veered off the road and collided with the home on East Bacon Street around 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Plainville Police said the home was vacant and for sale at the time of the accident.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said travel detours will remain in place as utility crews work on a damaged utility pole, downed wires and gas lines caused by the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

