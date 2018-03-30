Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman acquitted - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman acquitted

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.                

Noor Salman was found not guilty of charges of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.                

Salman was married to Omar Mateen when he attacked the Pulse nightclub.           

Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's guns, his affinity for violent Muslim extremist videos and his intention to attack a location, but did nothing to stop him.                  

Defense attorneys described Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his plans because he concealed much of his life from her.

