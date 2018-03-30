Man barricades himself inside neighbor's home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man barricades himself inside neighbor's home

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

MANSFIELD, M.A. (WLNE) — A man barricaded himself inside his neighbor's home Friday evening. 

Mansfield Police said officers were on their way to a house on Jewell Street to arrest a man they had been investigating earlier in the evening.

But when they got there, they found out the man had locked himself inside his neighbors home. 

The Metro-LEC Tactical teams and CNT (Crisis Negotiating Team) were called to assist, police said. 

"Mansfield Officer David Sennott, a CNT member with Metro-LEC, was able to make contact with the subject's attorney who, over the next hour, worked diligently to convince the subject to surrender," said a press release on the Mansfield Police Facebook page. 

Due to an active investigation the identity of the male will not be released. 

