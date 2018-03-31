Dunkin' Donuts partners with local program to say "goodnight" to - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dunkin' Donuts partners with local program to say "goodnight" to children in hospital

Posted: Updated:

By Sam Vaccaro

Email: svaccaro@abc6.com

Twitter: @VaccaroABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Dunkin’ Donuts has partnered with Good Night Lights and Hasbro Children’s Hospital for this years annual “Iced Coffee Day”.

The company announced Saturday that in honor of their annual event in May that donates $1 for every iced coffee sold in stores in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, they will be promoting the Good Night Lights program in stores, social media, and a television commercial.

The Good Night Lights program was started by a volunteer at the hospital as a way for the city of Providence to say “goodnight” to their young patients. Local businesses like Hot Club, visible from the hospital, flash their lights every night at 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 4th Dunkin’ Donuts will be sponsoring a promotional video shoot at India Point Park in Providence and invite the public to bring their brightest flashlight and participate in the tradition.

Participants are asked to arrive between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and be ready for multiple, directed takes to meet the needs of the video team.

The Good Night Lights team said that this video shoot is likely to result in the longest Good Night Lights signal yet to benefit the patients, families, and staff at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

©WLNE-TV ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.