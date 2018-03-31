Dunkin' Donuts partners with local program to say "goodnight" to children in hospital

By Sam Vaccaro

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Dunkin’ Donuts has partnered with Good Night Lights and Hasbro Children’s Hospital for this years annual “Iced Coffee Day”.

The company announced Saturday that in honor of their annual event in May that donates $1 for every iced coffee sold in stores in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, they will be promoting the Good Night Lights program in stores, social media, and a television commercial.

The Good Night Lights program was started by a volunteer at the hospital as a way for the city of Providence to say “goodnight” to their young patients. Local businesses like Hot Club, visible from the hospital, flash their lights every night at 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 4th Dunkin’ Donuts will be sponsoring a promotional video shoot at India Point Park in Providence and invite the public to bring their brightest flashlight and participate in the tradition.

Participants are asked to arrive between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and be ready for multiple, directed takes to meet the needs of the video team.

The Good Night Lights team said that this video shoot is likely to result in the longest Good Night Lights signal yet to benefit the patients, families, and staff at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

