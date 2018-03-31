Cranston Police seek suspect in purse snatching

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. WLNE – Police are searching for a suspect in a Cranston purse snatching case.

Cranston Police are attempting to locate Tyrell Rivera Carpenter, 19, of Providence, in connection with a larceny on March 21st at the Walmart located on Plainfield Pike in Cranston.

Police said the Rivera Carpenter is suspected of stealing a purse from an 86-year-old woman while shopping at the location.

Anyone with information on Rivera Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cranston Police Detective Jon Nelson at 401-477-5150.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018