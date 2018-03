CRANSTON, R.I. WLNE – Cranston Police are searching for a suspect caught on video breaking into cars in the early morning hours of March 25th.

Police are attempting to locate an individual captured on video going into cars on South Clarendon Street, taking various items and loose change.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Joseph Hoskins at 401-942-2211.

Cranston Police are reminding citizens to always lock their car doors overnight.

