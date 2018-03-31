Panepinto Scores Late Goal To Lift Brown Men's Lacrosse Over Princeton

Brown University Press Release

Providence, R.I. - With the atmosphere of a playoff game permeating Stevenson-Pincince Field, junior middy Michael Panepinto (Needham, MA) scored an unassisted goal with 14 seconds remaining to lift Brown to a 14-13 Ivy League victory over Princeton Saturday afternoon. The win gets Brown back in the Ivy title chase with a 5-5 overall record, 1-1 in the Ivy League, while Princeton drops to 3-5 overall, 0-3 in Ivy play.

Brown trailed 13-12 with 2:56 left in the game after a goal by Princeton’s Phillip Robertson.

Bears junior attackman Carson Song (Charlotte, NC) tied the game, 13-13, with his first goal of the game on a feed from sophomore Jack Kniffin (Darien, CT) with 1:10 left on the clock.

Princeton won the ensuing face-off on a violation and Tigers’ middy Sam Bonafede hit the post with 53 seconds remaining. The ground ball was picked up by Brown sophomore attackman Luke McCaleb (Chevy Chase, MD) at midfield with 50 seconds left. He carried the ball into the offensive end of the field to give Brown possession for the final game-winning shot by Panepinto.

Brown had 11 different players score goals, led by junior attackman Jackson Newsome (Arlington, VA) with three goals. Freshman attackman George Grell (Short Hills, NJ), wearing the familiar number four worn by former Brown Tewaaraton Award winner Dylan Molloy ’17, had a major impact on the game’s outcome with a career high two goals, while adding two assists.

McCaleb had a goal and two assists for the Bears, with Song, Brian Prigmore (Vancouver, WA), Kniffin, Jackson Caputo (Riverside, CT), Panepinto, Jack Collins (Barrington, RI), Riley Stewart (Darien, CT) and Jack Parr (Glenwood, MD) adding one goal each. Both Caputo and Parr scored their first career goals for the Bears.

The high scoring game also had brilliant goalie play on both sides, with Brown goalie Phil Goss (San Francisco, CA) and Tigers’ net minder Tyler Blaisdell making 17 saves each.

Princeton sophomore attackman Michael Sowers single-handedly kept the Tigers in the game with six assists and two goals. Austin Simms and Phillip Robertson had three goals each for the Tigers.

Brown out-shot the Tigers by a 49-39 margin and had a 39-30 advantage in ground balls. The Bears had a slight advantage in the face-off x, winning 16-of-31 face-offs, with senior Ted Ottens (Wilton, CT) capturing 13-of-24 face-offs.

The game was tied 10 different times and neither team led by more than two goals in the hard-fought game, with Princeton claiming an early 2-0 lead and Brown holding an 8-6 advantage late in the second quarter.

Brown travels to Philadelphia next Saturday, April 7 to face the #20 Penn Quakers. Face-off is 1:30pm at Franklin Field.