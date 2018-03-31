Bryant Baseball's Offense Breaks Out In Win Over Mount St. Mary's Saturday

Bryant University Press Release

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – A six-run fourth inning propelled the Bryant University baseball team to a 9-2 victory over Mount St. Mary's in game one of Saturday's Northeast Conference doubleheader.

Bryant finished the game with four doubles, two triples and all but two players in the lineup finished with a hit. Senior Mickey Gasper (Merrimack, N.H.) went 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored, while junior Tyler Panno (Rivervale, N.J.) added two hits and two RBI.

The Bulldogs also received seven innings of two-run ball from junior Steve Theetge (Syracuse, N.Y.) to defeat the Mountaineers for the 31st time in 34 all-time meetings.

Game Information

Bryant 9, Mount St. Mary's 2

Records: Bryant (10-13, 2-3 NEC), Mount St. Mary's (6-13, 2-2 NEC)

Location: Conaty Park (Smithfield, R.I.)

W|L|S: Steve Theetge (1-6) | Michael Collins (1-4) | -

Coach Owens' Comments

"Steve pitched a good game and we had a good inning offensively. That inning was enough to separate us in the game. We made a lot of tough plays in the infield. Chris Wright made a ton of tremendous picks at first and Tyler Panno was great at third. We got some extra-base hits with guys on base and that's what we needed to have a big inning."

Key Moment

Trailing 1-0, Bryant erupted for six runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth. Gasper, freshman Shane Kelly (Sewell, N.J.) and Panno hit consecutive doubles to score the final four runs of the inning.

How it happened

Bryant loaded the bases with one out in the first but Mount St. Mary's starter Michael Collins was able to get a pop out and a ground ball to third to end the inning.

Mount eventually took the lead with a run in the top of the third. Jared Urban beat out a slow ground ball to first to start the inning and eventually moved to third on a wild pitch. Patrick Causa then lifted a sac fly to left to make it 1-0.

In the fourth, junior Nick Angelini (Bedford, N.H.) tripled to right center and sophomore Chris Wright (Cumberland, R.I.) tied the game with an RBI single to left center. After two outs were recorded, redshirt freshman Ryan Ward (Millbury, Mass.) walked to extend the inning. Sophomore James Ciliento (Mahwah, N.J.) then singled in a run, Gasper drove in two with a double down the right field, Kelly doubled to right center to drive in a run and Panno doubled into the left field corner to score a run.

Mount St. Mary's cut into the deficit with a run in the sixth. Vaughn Parker doubled to center to start the inning and came home on a single up the middle from Andrew Malone.

Bryant capped its scoring with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Ward walked, advanced to second a sac bunt and scored on a single to center from Gasper. Panno would drive home the second run of the inning with a two-out single to right. In the seventh, Angelini walked, stole second, went to third on a fly out and scored on a wild pitch.

Stats

Bryant out-hit Mount St. Mary's, 10-8.

The Bulldogs did not commit an error in the game.

Theetge allowed two runs on six hits, walked four and struck out five on the afternoon.

Redshirt junior Justin Snyder (Georgetown, Mass.) pitched the final two innings. He struck out two and allowed two hits.

Ward went 1-for-3 with a triple, two walks and two runs scored.

Ciliento finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. He was hit by a pitch twice.

Gasper went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.

Kelly went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and two walks.

Panno finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Michael Collins allowed six runs on six hits over 3 2/3 in the loss for Mount. Vaughn doubled twice for Mount.

Game Notes