Woman injured after wild turkey flies into windshield

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTON, MA (WLNE) – A 30-year-old Saugus woman was injured Saturday when a wild turkey flew into her car’s windshield, shattering the glass.

The accident happened on Route 495 South around 6:00 p.m. Saturday just north of exit 9.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained by flying glass.

Massachusetts State Police were assisted on scene by Norton Fire and EMS.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018