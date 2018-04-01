Dartmouth Police ID suspect in purse snatching

By News Staff

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Police have identified the suspect in a purse snatching investigation.

Dartmouth Police said Sunday that they are seeking Cody Toolis, 27, for his involvement in a purse snatching at a Dartmouth Shaw’s supermarket Thursday night.

Toolis is currently homeless and has 2 active warrants out for his arrest at this time.

Anyone with information on Toolis’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dartmouth Police Detective Sean McGuire at 508-910-1733.

