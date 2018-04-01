Dartmouth Police ID suspect in purse snatching - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dartmouth Police ID suspect in purse snatching

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Police have identified the suspect in a purse snatching investigation.

Dartmouth Police said Sunday that they are seeking Cody Toolis, 27, for his involvement in a purse snatching at a Dartmouth Shaw’s supermarket Thursday night.

Toolis is currently homeless and has 2 active warrants out for his arrest at this time.

Anyone with information on Toolis’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dartmouth Police Detective Sean McGuire at 508-910-1733.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.