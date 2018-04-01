Fairhaven Police respond to man barricaded inside house

By News Staff

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WLNE) – Police and tactical units responded to a Fairhaven home Sunday after a man barricaded himself inside the building.

Fairhaven Police and Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) units responded to 18 Winsegansett Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after officers attempting to contact an individual at the address were turned away by a resident who then barricaded himself inside the home.

Fairhaven Police and SEMLEC Units were able to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

Police said the man, who was alone in the home and not in possession of any firearms, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

Prior to taking the man into custody, Fairhaven Police said they had reason to believe he may have been armed with a knife.

The individual’s name is not being released at this time, and Police said there is no threat to the community.

