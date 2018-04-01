Local family gives hundreds in need Easter baskets

By: Chloe Leshner

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) -- Hundreds of local children in need who otherwise may not have had an Easter basket today, celebrated with a special gift. All thanks to a local family.

Nine years ago a mother and son put together a few Easter baskets for children in need, a tradition only growing from there. This year, about 800 children will benefit from Operation Jack Rabbit.

It's organized and colorful chaos. Moving pales down the line and filling them with coloring books, crayons, candy and of course Easter eggs.

Operation Jack Rabbit was started by 7th grader Jack Ryan 9 years ago.

"We started out with 8 pales and now we're at like 750 so with all my friends and family helping it's really good and we grow every year," says Ryan.

When he was 4, he asked his mom if they could help the Easter bunny.

"It all started with the curiosity of Jack. Everyone says no we cant get that, no we can't get that and I said why can't we get that and let him help out. So he was the first person to hand that first bucket to the lady at Crossroads," says Pamela D'Orsi-Ryan.

In no time at all, Ryan put together 100 pales with the help of some of his classmates.

A couple days earlier, even more baskets were assembled. Operation Jack Rabbit is now a community–wide effort.

"I'm really grateful how the community comes together and just helps out every year. I'm overwhelmed, there's a lot of good people out there and a lot of good in this world," says D'orsi-Ryan.

Cars and buses full of baskets to make a child in need smile this holiday season.

"Sometimes they don't get a lot and Christmas sometimes is kind of too big so I wanted to pick a holiday like today, Easter, and give something that might make them happy," says Ryan.

The baskets are delivered to several non profits throughout the state including Boys Town, Crossroads and the Ronald McDonald house.

