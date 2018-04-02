State Police investigating serious crash on 295 in Smithfield

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating after a motorcycle collided with an SUV.

According to State Police, the crash happened on I-295 South in Smithfield at about 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the left and left center lanes were closed for approximately two hours while the accident was under investigation.

The man riding the motorcycle was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with critical injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

