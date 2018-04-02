National Donation Life Month celebrated

By: Melissa Randall

Email: mrandall@abc6.com

Twitter: @MRandallABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)— On Monday, those who've been personally touched by organ and tissue transplants gathered at the Rhode Island State House to share their powerful stories.

Kate Gutman, 55, is a two time transplant recipient. The Barrington wife and mother started to have kidney disease when she was just 18. Her first transplant took place when she was in her 20's. The second happened when Gutman was in her early 40's.

Gutman remembers the day, and how blessed she felt, when she got the call from doctors saying they had found her a match.

"You pray for that day and actually the second time I was on dialysis for 5 years, which is grueling, and really hard on your body and I was thrilled to be so lucky to receive not one but two organs," she said.

Gutman says she often reflects on her journey and the donors who saved her life.

"Every day I'm thankful and I think of the people who were forward thinking enough to fill out the form," she said.

New England Donor Services is hoping that stories like Kate's will encourage others to register as an organ and tissue donor. They say the state plays an important role in getting people to sign up. According to their statistics, 99% of donors register at the state DMV.

"That heart on your license means that you actually have a heart and that you could actually help save someone's life," explained Matt Boger of New England Donor Services.

In 2017 over 1103 lives were saved in New England because of the generosity of those who became organ donors.

There are currently 115,000 patients on the U.S. transplant wait list.

To register to be a donor or for more information please visit: www.registerme.org

