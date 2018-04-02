Changes ordered for Massachusetts police after overtime flap - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Changes ordered for Massachusetts police after overtime flap

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

Posted by: Anthony Vega

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police will begin using body cameras and vehicle locators in cruisers as part of a series of changes ordered after the agency was rocked by an overtime scandal and other recent disclosures.

The reforms announced Monday by Governor Charlie Baker and the commanding officer of the state police also include disbanding Troop E, which patrols the Massachusetts Turnpike from Boston to the New York state border.

An internal audit last month revealed that nearly 30 current and former troopers may have been paid overtime for shifts never worked in 2016.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has launched a criminal investigation.

Baker says while the majority of state troopers serve honorably and courageously, the reputation of the department has been “tarnished” by the disclosures and must be restored.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.