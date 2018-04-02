Tiverton Police seek robbery suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tiverton Police seek robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Tiverton Police Department Courtesy of the Tiverton Police Department

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Tiverton Police are seeking a suspect that robbed a Bank Newport.

Police responded to the bank on Main Road just before 9:30 a.m.

The suspect, seen over surveillance wearing a black, white and grey flannel shirt, and blue jeans allegedly approached the counter and passed a note demanding money.

“The male suspect threatened he had a weapon and fled with an undetermined amount of cash,” said Tiverton Police.

The full post on their Facebook page can be read below.

Anyone with is asked to call the Tiverton Police Detectives at (401) 625-6717.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

