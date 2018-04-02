Local DACA recipients, community leaders discuss legislation

By: Chloe Leshner

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) -- Local DACA recipients making it clear Rhode Island is their home. The Governor hosted a round table today to talk about potential legislation aimed to support Dreamers in the state.

Today several students told state leaders they depend on DACA. The Governor saying its time to pass legislation that would give them some security here in Rhode Island.

DACA recipients are hopeful they'll get to continue living their American dream.

"DACA has given me the opportunity to become who I've always dreamed of becoming," says Emely Landero.

Landero moved to the U.S. from Belize when she was 3 years old. She joined several of her classmates to tell state and community leaders about the impact DACA has had on their lives. Some getting emotional recalling the challenges they've faced getting an education or a job.

"When DACA was introduced I was very hopeful that I was going to be able to get my drivers license and apply for work anywhere I wanted to," says Monica Socop.

Governor Raimondo says she supports the legislation on the table that would allow DACA students to renew their drivers licenses and work authorization regardless of what happens on a federal level.

"It definitely gives hope seeing that there's people in the state that have power that want to see this happen," says Landero.

This, 1 day after President Trump tweeted "there will be no more DACA deal."

"It's immoral, it's unkind, it's mean, it's bad for the economy and it's un–American. A good country doesn't penalize people who have done nothing wrong. I couldn't disagree more with the President and it makes me more focused on standing with the dreamers," says Governor Raimondo.

She says there are a dozen other states that have passed similar laws that give undocumented immigrants licenses.

