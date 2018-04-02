Defense rests in Jorge DePina trial after two witnesses testify

By Alana Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - Jorge DePina's sister, Joisa Devaiga, takes the stand in her brother's murder trial, testifying that their mother would often whip them growing up in Cape Verde with objects like cut phone cords and electrical cords.

Jorge DePina was seen on video using an electrical cord to whip his daughter, Aleida DePina.

The judge ruled, however, that this particular part of Devaiga's testimony is not a valid defense and therefore was not heard by jurors.

Once jurors entered the courtroom, Devaiga took the stand again to describe her relationship with her niece and god-daughter, Aleida.

She says she saw her several times a week. Aleida even lived with her briefly when she first came to the United States.

Devaiga described her as a picky eater. "She don't like to eat," she said.

Devaiga testified that she saw Aleida riding her bike often.

A family friend, Maria Cruz, testified that she saw the aftermath of Aleida's bike fall. "She was crying and she was holding her stomach like this. And she told me a car almost hit her, and she fell and the handlebars hit her stomach or hit her in front."

She said it happened just days before Aleida died, but she didn't tell any of Aleida's family members until years later. She also says she didn't want to testify after she was shown video of DePina whipping his daughter, but she was later subpoenaed.

