Coventry Police: Purse snatchers nabbed at Walmart

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Two alleged purse thieves have been arrested by Coventry Police.

“These two suspects were being sought by Coventry Police for two previous larcenies that occurred at Walmart in recent weeks,” said Coventry Police in a press release.

Then around 1:30 p.m., Monday afternoon, officers received a tip that those very suspects may be in the parking lot of the Walmart on Centre of New England Blvd.

Matching the description given in the tip, and compared to surveillance from the past two thefts obtained by police, officers spoke with Tyrell D. Rivera-Carpenter, 19, of Coventry and Randolph Carpenter, 22, of Providence.

“During an on scene investigation, it was also learned that these two suspects had just stolen from a third victim at Walmart,” said Coventry Police.

Rivera-Carpenter and Carpenter were subsequently arrested.

Tyrell Rivera-Carpenter is charged with the following:

License or Permit Required for Carrying Pistol.

Driving Without Consent of Owner.

Larceny U/ $1500. (2 counts)

Weapons Other Than Firearms Prohibited

3rd District Court Bench Warrant Warrant Affidavit Arrest.

Randolph Carpenter will also be charged with:

License or Permit Required for Carrying Pistol.

Driving Without Consent of Owner.

Larceny U/ $1500.

Shoplifting.

Weapons Other Than Firearms Prohibited.

6th District Court Bench Warrant.

Both are scheduled to appear in Kent County District court on Tuesday.

©WLNETV/ABC6 2018