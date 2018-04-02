Warwick Police looking to ID shoplifting suspects - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick Police looking to ID shoplifting suspects

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Police are looking for help identifying  two suspects wanted for recent shopliftings.

One of the suspects, is wanted for two thefts.

The female suspect was first spotted on surveillance cameras on March 7th, where she stole various clothing, police said.  The second shoplifting incident was on March 11th, where the woman snagged some Polo hats. 

Both shopliftings took place at Macy's. 

The second suspect is wanted for makeup theft back on March 16th. 

"The male depicted entered the Sephora department of JC Penney, sampled and selected several items of makeup. The suspect removed the items from the packaging and exited the store passing all points of purchase without paying for the makeup," said Warwick Police. 

Police noted when loss prevention officials approached this suspect he ran away. 

Anyone with information on either suspects is encouraged to call Warwick Police at: 401-468-4200 and ask for Det. Matthew Smith. 

