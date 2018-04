By: News Staff

MANSFIELD, M.A. (WLNE) — A person has been hit by a train Monday evening.

Mansfield Police could not comment extensively but said someone was hit around 9:20 p.m., off Forbes Blvd.

ABC6 News reached out to MBTA officials who responded saying this incident is under investigation.

The incident is causing delays to some routes.

UPDATE: Providence Train 835 (10:00p outbound) has departed and is operating 25-35 minutes late between Back Bay and Providence due to police activity on the right of way near Mansfield. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 3, 2018

No further information is available.

