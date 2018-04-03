Suspect in Scituate fatal hit-and-run in December arrested

By: News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 26-year-old Connecticut man was in court after being arrested Tuesday morning for a deadly hit-and-run case back in December.

Clyde Horne pleaded not guilty in Superior Court to charges of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

The arraignment stems from an accident that occurred on December 29th in Scituate.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive 40-year-old man lying in the road on Plainfield Pike.

An investigation revealed that Demetrio Tem-Temaj had been fatally struck by a vehicle who then fled the scene without reporting the accident.

Further investigation revealed that it was a red Chevy Cruz that had struck the man.

Police found that vehicle at a body shop in Norwich, Conn. in January, which linked them to Horne.

Connecticut State Police and Rhode Island State Police arrested Horne at his home Tuesday morning in Moosup, Conn without incident.

He was released on $1,500 dollars bail and is due in court again on April 17th.

