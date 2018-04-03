Cumberland classmates prepare to run the Boston Marathon

By: Melissa Randall

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WNLE)— Of the thousands of runners set to tackle the Boston Marathon this year only a few will be teenagers. Among them are Ana O'Callaghan and Lauren Pratt.The young women are running for different reasons but both have the same goal: to cross the finish line on Boylston Street.

O'Callaghan is putting her heart and soul into the 26.2 mile race. The 18 year old has even been training in special sneakers that bear the word "Boston" on them.

"I'm very excited. Can't wait to just go get it," she said about her bib number, which will be ready in less than 2 weeks.

The Cumberland High senior qualified for the race last year during the Newport marathon with a time of 3:28:34. But her journey to starting line Hopkinton hasn't been easy.

"I've had some hiccups along the road," O'Callaghan explained. "I've had shin fractures in both my shins after that and ran on them for a couple of months. And right now I have a pulled hip flexor and a heart condition that's acting up some. So it's more for the experience for this one."

There's only one other Rhode Island runner, under the age of 21, who will be competing. It just so happens that the two are classmates. Pratt is running for charity. Her race will benefit the

Children's Advocacy Center of Suffolk County.

"I've been going since I was 5 or 6 years old. I've seen my aunt and my cousins run a good amount of times and being there just made me want to follow in their footsteps," she said during an interview Tuesday.

Pratt is feeling excited, but also a bit nervous as the 5th anniversary of the 2013 attack at the finish line approaches.

"I was there during the Boston Bombings," she said about being anxious and nervous. "But I know it's going to be a great turnout and its going to be fun."

Both girls are staying the course and training hard these last few sessions. Their determination and grit serve as an inspiration to other youngsters who may hope to one day compete in the historic race.

"They say that just because you're so young you're not physically able to run one. And it kind of just proves them wrong in some aspects," said O'Callaghan.

To learn more about Pratt's charity or to help her reach the fundraising goal, please visit: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/teamcac2018/laurenpratt2

