Nathan Carman represents self in NH courtroom

Nathan Carman represented himself during a pre-trial hearing in a Concord New Hampshire Courtroom Monday morning.

"I am not comfortable being here either I do not want to be representing myself,” said Carman.

The Vermont man said he has put his house up for sale and is hoping to have an attorney by the next court appearance.

Carman is being sued by his aunts who want to prevent him from inheriting millions of dollars.

"My concern, it's not the money, it's not so much even my freedom as it is my reputation,” said Carman.

Carman's family is accusing him of murdering his grandfather and possibly his mother. He made national headlines back in 2016 after a fishing trip that started here in Rhode Island left Carman stranded for more than a week and his mother still missing.

"Even if you did conclude that I killed my mom how would that relate to your conclusion as to whether or not I killed my grandfather years earlier,” said Carman.

Monday, lawyers for the family were hoping to learn more about the gun they believe was used to kill Carman's grandfather.

"For reason's unrelated to the allegations that I murdered my grandfather, it is prudent for me to plead the fifth related to questions about firearms,” said Carman.

"Nathan Carman refused to take a lie detector test, refused to answer multiple questions about what we believe was the murder weapon and now claims that answering questions about the murder weapon would incriminate him,” said Attorney Dan Small an Attorney representing the family.

Carman is due back in court in May.

The judge taking the request for documents under advisement.

