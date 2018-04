By: News Staff

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect responsible for several breaking and entering incidents downtown.

Officials say the suspect has broken into buildings around the area of Aborn Street and Westminster. In the most recent incident, the suspect fled the scene on a bike.

Anyone with information should contact Providence Police Detectives at 401-243-6380.

