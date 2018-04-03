Wildlife Center Seeking Donations for Abandoned Baby Foxes - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Wildlife Center Seeking Donations for Abandoned Baby Foxes

Posted: Updated:

By: Kainani Stevens

kstevens@abc6.com

SAUNDERSTOWN, RI (WLNE)---Two resilient baby foxes are fighting for their lives at the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island. The two four-week-old male kits are all that remain of a litter of six that were discovered under a porch in Saunderstown.

“They were starving,” said Dr. Chi Chan, RI Wildlife Clinic veterinarian. “They were eating sand and dirt which kept them alive for a while, but then they began to crash.”

Professionals from the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island were able to locate and rescue four of the six babies from under the porch, but only two of them survived the first 36 hours.

“On Monday these two foxes were looking better,” said Dr. Chan. “By today they were willing to swallow and I’m hoping in the next few days they will begin to eat.”

These foxes are just a few of many baby animals being cared for at the Wildlife Clinic. Spring is their busiest time of year as baby squirrels, birds, rabbits, and other wildlife are dropped off for round-the-clock care.

The Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island runs entirely off donations and grants. If you are looking for more information on how to help, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.