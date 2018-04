By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — A serious crash that left a woman impaled by a fence is under investigation.

Officials at the Attleboro Fire Department told ABC6 News crews responded to the crash in the area of Carpenter and Parker Streets early Tuesday evening.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was rushed into surgery.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

