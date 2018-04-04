Ramirez Lifts Red Sox Over Marlins In 13 Innings - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ramirez Lifts Red Sox Over Marlins In 13 Innings

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

       MIAMI (AP) - Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run double with two out in the 13th inning, and another night of stingy pitching helped the Boston Red Sox extend their winning streak to five games by beating the Miami Marlins 4-2 Tuesday.

        Mookie Betts singled with one out in the 13th off Tayron Guerrero (0-1) and advanced on a groundout. Following an intentional walk to Andrew Benintendi, Ramirez lined his third extra-base hit of the season.

        Heath Hembree (1-0) allowed one hit in two innings to help the Red Sox (5-1) to their best start since 2006.

        Red Sox ace Chris Sale allowed only one run, and it was tainted, but he needed 93 pitches to get through five innings. Boston starters have allowed less than two runs in each of their six games, the longest such streak in the majors to begin a season, according to Elias.

        After two starts, Sale has an ERA of 0.82 but no decisions. The Red Sox have a team ERA of 2.21.

        After Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel pitched around a single, stolen base and walk in the 10th, they took a 2-1 lead in the 11th. Matt Barnes then blew a save when Cameron Maybin hit a two-out RBI double, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts threw out Justin Bour trying to score from first on the play.

        Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson robbed Betts of a pinch-hit homer with a leaping catch above the wall to start the 11th. Eduardo Nunez followed with a double off Odrisamer Despaigne, and scored on Benintendi's single.

        Miami's Jose Urena overcame a 26-pitch first inning to go seven innings. He allowed one run and tied a career high with seven strikeouts.
        The Marlins have gone overtime in three games and played 13 extra innings.

        The Red Sox wrapped up 50 consecutive days in Florida, starting with spring training, and will play their Fenway Park opener Thursday afternoon against Tampa Bay.

        FLASHING THE GLOVE
        With the score 1-all in the eighth, Boston's Jackie Bradley Jr. tried to score from third on a one-out grounder to second, but catcher Chad Wallach made an acrobatic spinning tag.

        TRAINER'S ROOM
        Red Sox: LHPs Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez were to travel with the team back to Boston and may soon be activated from the disabled list. Rodriguez threw six innings in a minor league game Tuesday and might pitch Sunday for the Red Sox, manager Alex Cora said.

        UP NEXT
        Red Sox: LHP David Price (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start the home opener Thursday against Tampa Bay. Price allowed four hits in seven innings in his first start to beat the Rays.
        Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (0-0, 1.69 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia on Thursday. Those are the only road games in the first 15 games of the season for Miami.
        ___
        More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

        AP-WF-04-04-18 0251GMT
 

