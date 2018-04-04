District does away with 2-hour delays - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

District does away with 2-hour delays

By: News Staff

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two-hour delays are no longer an option on bad weather days in North Providence.

In a meeting last Wednesday, the North Providence School Committee voted to eliminated the option of a two-hour delay, allowing only the choice to cancel school or issue a one-hour delay because of inclement weather.

One school committee member says two-hours is too much class time missed to still count it towards the 180-day requirement.

