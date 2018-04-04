Rescued South Korean dogs arrive in Rhode Island

By: News Staff

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Four dogs rescued from a meat farm in South Korea have arrived in Rhode Island.

After pit stops in San Francisco and Boston, the four puppies arrived at the Potter League Wednesday morning where they will soon be looking for their forever home.

The puppies were previously raised on a farm in Korea where they were being raised for their meat. The Humane Society International was able to shut down the farm, and the Potter League volunteered to take on some of the rescues.

Now, the work begins to get the animals ready for adoption.

“A couple of them are pretty skinny, which really isn’t that surprising. They’re still pretty young. two of them are 7-months, and two of them are a year old. One of them picked up a toy off the ground and started playing right away. So, once they get out of these cages where they have been living their lives, they are really just dogs again,” said Brad Shear Executive Director of the Potter League for Animals.

The pups will be quarantined for at least a week at the Potter League.

Applications are being accepted for their adoption and are expected to be available at some point late next week.

