Tight turn on city street permanently detours some RIPTA routes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several RIPTA routes will be permanently detoured due to too tight a turn in Providence.

According to RIPTA, "due to a tight turning radius on Weybosset Street in Providence," the following outbound trips on Route 6 will be detoured starting on Thursday:

Route 6 (Prairie/Roger Williams Park Zoo)

Route 20 (Elmwood Ave./TF Green Airport)

Route 22 (Pontiac Avenue) Inbound trips will travel the regular route. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Dorrance Street, turn right onto Dorrance Street, left onto Washington Street, left onto Empire Street, right onto Broad Street and them resume regular route.

"These routes will no longer serve the bus stops located at the northwest corner of Weybossett and Eddy Streets and the northeast corner of Weybossett and Snow Streets," said RIPTA officials.

No further information is available at this time.

