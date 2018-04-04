Shake Shack coming to Thayer St - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Shake Shack coming to Thayer St

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shake Shack will be coming to Providence in 2019. 

Although a specific date has not been set yet, officials said the business will open a location on Thayer Street. 

"In keeping with Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Shack will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials. Booths will be made from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and table tops will be made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes," authorities noted.

Shake Shack originally opened in New York City in 2004, but has expanded into a world-wide company. 

