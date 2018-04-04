School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.        

The New York Times reports Edelman received a message from a concerned Instagram follower late last month who told him about the threat to "shoot up" a school in the comments section of his account.        

Edelman notified his assistant, Shannen Moen, who called police and they tracked down a 14-year-old boy in Michigan who admitted to posting the threat about his middle school.        

Police officials say the boy was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.        

Edelman called the man who tipped him off "the real hero" and says he plans to send him a gift. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

