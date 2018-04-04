Search underway for elderly man in West Greenwich - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Search underway for elderly man in West Greenwich

Frank Bergheimer Frank Bergheimer

By: News Staff

WEST GREENWICH. R.I. (WLNE) — A search is under way for an elderly man with dementia who has been reported missing. 

Police are searching for 81-year-old Frank Bergheimer. He was last seen New London Turnpike at a park and ride.  

His car was left unattended, and the keys were found inside.

Bergheimer is a white male, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He stands around 5'9'' , weighs around 163 lbs, has a goatee, and wears glasses. 

Last contact was around 9:00 a.m., police noted. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and baseball hat. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

