RI man arrested after assaulting officer at Logan Airport

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A wild scene erupted at Logan Airport Tuesday when Massachusetts State Police say a Rhode Island man attacked a trooper.

Trooper Edward Powers reported that he was checking on 28-year-old Kevin Luczak at the Delta Terminal after an issue with his bag.

That is when Trooper Powers says Luczak sprayed an unknown liquid in his face.

When the trooper tried to detain him, Luczak allegedly started punching him.

The fight brought them both to the ground and Trooper Powers says Luczak spat on him multiple times as well.

The 28-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

