By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Tiverton Wednesday night.

Police were called to a house on Pelletier Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic violence situation when the man involved turned a loaded gun on police officers, prompting them to shoot him two times.

Police are not releasing the identity of the man involved but they say he is 44-years-old and lives in this house on Pelletier Lane with his wife and two young kids.

The 44-year-old’s wife contacted a family member and asked them to call police saying her husband had a gun and was threatening to hurt her.

When police arrived, the man had a high-powered rifle and refused to drop the weapon and turned it in the direction of the officers.

One officer shot two times and hit the man in the arm and upper chest. He was conscious when he was brought to Rhode Island hospital and is currently in the ICU.

Neighbors told ABC6 News that this is not surprising and that the man has a drinking problem and that the cops have been called to the house before.

Police are not releasing the identity of the officer who fired the shots but say he has been on the force for almost 19 years and is on administrative leave per their policy.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018