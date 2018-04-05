Search Continues for Missing Coventry Man

By: Scott Cook

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) -- Authorities are continuing to search the wooded areas of West Greenwich for a Coventry man who went missing Wednesday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued by Rhode Island State Police Wednesday night for 81–year–old, Frank Bergheimer.

Bergheimer reportedly suffers from dementia.

West Greenwich Police, Rhode Island State Police, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, as well as a K–9 unit have been searching through out the night.

Police tell ABC 6 they set up 16 grids -- each of which is 20 acres a piece.

They have crews thoroughly searching those grids with off–road vehicles and other special equipment.

Authorities believe Bergheimer is on foot, after they found the 81–year–old's vehicle in a park–and–ride lot off New London Turnpike.

"The family is holding their own,” said West Greenwich Police Chief, Richard Ramsay. “This is a very tough situation, they went through a very cold night last night, and we are just hoping for the best.”

“Once again we are just asking anybody with any information – anybody who might have seen him yesterday, today, it doesn't really matter, to please call the Rhode Island State Police or the West Greenwich Police Department,” Ramsay continued. “No lead is too small."

Bergheimer is 5’9” and about 160 pounds. He has a goatee and glasses, and was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a blue windbreaker and a baseball hat.

