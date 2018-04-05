Rhode Island Home Show Opens

By: Tim Studebaker

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE R.I. – The 68th annual Rhode Island Home Show is underway.

Along with booths where you can see and buy some of the latest home products, there are several feature areas built and designed with the help of high school students from across Rhode Island.

Westerly High School Construction Tech Teacher Daniel McKenna says, “The most important thing that they learn from this is how to work with other schools and other students working on multiple projects at the same time. There is no competition of we're better than this, or we're better than that.”

New this year is a home design hub similar to last year's model home but this time it's laid out in an open concept. On the other end of the home show is the spring flower and garden show complete with a she shed designed by students from Woonsocket High School.

Woonsocket High School 10th Grader Kimberly Reall says, “We could do anything. We could put anything. We put a garden and a beach theme together, so it was kind of like a mixture of something that we didn't know we could do.”

If you need a break, there's also a zen garden. Visitors will also have the chance to learn about saving energy in the Energy Expo, and you guessed it, high school students worked on that area too.

Toll Gate High School 11th Grader Jacob Staradumsky says, “It taught me a lot because I didn't really know that most of this stuff was out there and how big of a difference LED can make in a house.”

You can find more information about this year’s Rhode Island Home Show here: http://www.ribahomeshow.com/

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018