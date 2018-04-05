Coins stolen from Cranston mayor found in Coventry man's apartment

By News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Police investigating a Coventry man’s home after reports of a woman screaming have found rare coins stolen from Cranston Mayor Allan Fung more than half a decade ago.

Robert Hunt, 48, is being charged with receiving stolen goods, on top of charges for possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of heroin and cocaine also resulting from the Police search of Hunt’s Woodland Drive apartment.

Police said the coin collection had a note on the back reading, “Presented by the Glen Woods Cranston Crime Prevention + Improvement Association to Mayor Allan Fung on June 24, 2010.”

Hunt told the police he purchased the coins at a yard sale.

Coventry Police contacted Fung, who said the may have been stolen from his car during a break-in in January of 2011, and police said he indicated that he wants to press charges for the theft.

Coventry Police said Hunt is being held at the ACI in Cranston.