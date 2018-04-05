Easton Police locate body

By: News Staff

EASTON, M.A. (WLNE) — A body matching the description of a man who went missing in February has been found in Easton.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon a moped, partially exposed from under a camouflage tarp, was discovered in the woods off Bay Road by a Recovery K-9 Unit out searching.

"The K-9 search team was looking for Gregory Glavin -- an Easton man last seen leaving a friend's house in North Attleboro on Feb. 17 on a maroon moped," said Easton Police.

The remains were found a half-mile from Wright Farm.

At this point the identity of the remains have not been released.

No further information is available at this time.

