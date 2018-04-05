RI State Police investigate suspicious item

By: News Staff

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were investigating a suspicious item Thursday afternoon.

Members of the state bomb squad, the state Fire Marshal and troopers were investigating the woods on a portion Hopkins Hill Road.

State Police would not comment extensively on the investigation, but did tell ABC6 News this search is not related for the search for Frank Berheimer.

No further information is available at this time.

