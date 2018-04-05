RI State Police investigate suspicious item - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI State Police investigate suspicious item

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were investigating a suspicious item Thursday afternoon. 

Members of the state bomb squad, the state Fire Marshal and troopers were investigating the woods on a portion Hopkins Hill Road. 

State Police would not comment extensively on the investigation, but did tell ABC6 News this search is not related for the search for Frank Berheimer. 

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.