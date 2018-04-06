Beagle pushed out of mini-van near dump in Taunton

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A dog is recovering in Taunton after it was pushed out of a mini-van.

Now, the beagle puppy is now recovering after spending days wandering and searching for her home.

Animal control says this was the third time in six months a beagle was dumped there.

The puppy has not been given a name but has been given a lot of love at the Taunton Animal Shelter.

“She’s absolutely amazing, still a little shy, said Manuel Massa from the Taunton Animal Control.

Animal control officers say the one-year-old beagle was pushed out of a vehicle late last week near the Taunton dump.

It took them three days before they caught the puppy. They say the beagle ran back and forth between Taunton and Raynham attempting to fine her way home.

“Somebody say the dog being dumped but did not get a license number, but she came out of a black minivan,” said Linda Brackett from the Raynham Animal Control.

“They come down here in the middle of the night and just leave them out here, which is better you know because they're right here and we can grab them,” said Massa.

Police say if they find the person who tossed her out of the minivan, they will face animal cruelty charges.

The dog will spend another week getting updated on her shots before she is put up for adoption.

