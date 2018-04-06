RI State Police investigating fatal crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI State Police investigating fatal crash

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

EAST GREENWICH, R.I (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a roll over crash Friday morning that left a man dead.

According to State Police, the fatal accident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on I-95 just north of Exit 7 in East Greenwich.

Police says the driver lost control of his vehicle, which went off the road and rolled over. The man was ejected from the car.

He was transported to Kent County Hospital where he died.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

