Wareham man charged with arson, attempted murder

Wareham man charged with arson, attempted murder

By News Staff

WAREHAM, MA (WLNE) – Police made an arrest in connection with an arson fire which destroyed a Wareham home last week.

Mondel Jackson, 40, of East Wareham, was arrested Thursday in Fall River by officers from Wareham, Fall River, and New Bedford Police Departments, along with Massachusetts State Police units.

An investigation by Wareham Police detectives determined that Johnson attacked a woman inside the home at 36 Restful Lane in Wareham on March 29 before dousing her with an unidentified fluid and setting the home on fire.

The victim was able to escape the home and run to a nearby home for assistance. She was treated and released from Tobey Hospital.

Jackson is facing the following charges:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Arson of a Dwelling House
  • Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Wareham Police said Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

