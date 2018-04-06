RI Commerce Commission releases Amazon 'HQ2' pitch - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI Commerce Commission releases Amazon 'HQ2' pitch

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Commerce Commission released last Fall’s bid for the Amazon HQ2 on Friday.

The proposal entailed partnerships between state municipalities, universities and businesses, focusing on Rhode Island’s best attributes: namely its talent, location and quality of life.

The commission’s bid described the partnerships, incentives, and business climate that make Rhode Island attractive to large companies like Amazon.

Along with releasing the proposal, the state created a website, www.riforamazon.com, which includes testimonial videos, tourism campaigns, and supplemental material submitted to Amazon for consideration.

The proposal came to fruition through partnerships and collaborations between many parties, including: Partnership for Rhode Island, municipal leaders, the state’s colleges and universities, the Chambers of Commerce and the business community.

The submitted locations included in the bid were: Providence, Pawtucket-Central Falls, East Providence, Warwick, North Kingstown, Richmond and Woonsocket.

Ultimately, Rhode Island did not make the cut for the top 20 potential headquarters location announced by Amazon in January.

The full proposal is available for download here.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.