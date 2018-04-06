RI Commerce Commission releases Amazon 'HQ2' pitch

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Commerce Commission released last Fall’s bid for the Amazon HQ2 on Friday.

The proposal entailed partnerships between state municipalities, universities and businesses, focusing on Rhode Island’s best attributes: namely its talent, location and quality of life.

The commission’s bid described the partnerships, incentives, and business climate that make Rhode Island attractive to large companies like Amazon.

Along with releasing the proposal, the state created a website, www.riforamazon.com, which includes testimonial videos, tourism campaigns, and supplemental material submitted to Amazon for consideration.

The proposal came to fruition through partnerships and collaborations between many parties, including: Partnership for Rhode Island, municipal leaders, the state’s colleges and universities, the Chambers of Commerce and the business community.

The submitted locations included in the bid were: Providence, Pawtucket-Central Falls, East Providence, Warwick, North Kingstown, Richmond and Woonsocket.

Ultimately, Rhode Island did not make the cut for the top 20 potential headquarters location announced by Amazon in January.

