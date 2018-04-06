Providence woman accused of killing teen faces robbery charges

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Providence woman accused of stabbing a 15-year-old to death last year has been charged with robbing two teenagers with the help of her boyfriend.

Natashza Charon, 19, and Charles DeLuca, 18, were arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy after reportedly assaulting and robbing two teens during a fight at their house Wednesday.

Police said one of the teens was stabbed in the wrist, and that Charon and DeLuca stole their money and cell phone.

Police obtained a warrant and arrested Charon and DeLuca Thursday after finding them hiding of the attic of their Carleton Street home.

Charon was also held in violation of her bail resulting from a manslaughter charge after allegedly stabbing 15-year-old Jaheim Carter in the back during a fight last May, as well as prior charges of felony drug possession, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

